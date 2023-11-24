Tim Boyle Managed To Throw A Pick-Six On A Hail Mary To End The First Half

The New York Jets have spent most of the last few decades finding new ways to torture their fanbase, and their latest effort was starting Tim Boyle in a standalone game on Black Friday against the Miami Dolphins.

Boyle went 7-of-11 passing for 35 yards and one interception in the first half, continuing his streak of throwing a pick in every game he’s appeared in where he’s thrown the ball at least five times in his NFL career. However, this was not just any ordinary interception, as Boyle threw a pick-six on a Hail Mary to end the first half, which seems like an impossible thing to do but the Jets managed to figure out how to allow it to happen.

It’s rare you get a Hail Mary that isn’t thrown into a massive crowd where, even if someone picks it off, he’s going to end up being brought to the ground quickly. In this case, Jevon Holland was able to catch the ball on the goal line with no one really all that close to him, which allowed him to break upfield and outrun the angles of the Jets offensive line. From there, it was Holland 1-on-1 in the open field with Boyle who suffered the indignity of getting dropped on a couple of cutbacks as Holland strolled into the end zone to give Miami a 17-6 lead at the half.

The Jets defense had done an incredible job in the first half, forcing a pair of Tua Tagovailoa interceptions and had it so the Jets should’ve been down less than a touchdown at the half. Instead, the Jets offense continued its quest to break the will of everyone on the defense by giving up a truly awful pick-six on a play that should never have that as a possible outcome.