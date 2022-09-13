tj watt
Getty Image
Sports

Report: TJ Watt Doesn’t Need Surgery On His Torn Pec And Could Return In October

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they might be in for a very long season on Sunday. While the team managed to outlast the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime and pick up their first win of the season, it came at quite the cost, as star linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral. Watt walked off the field in the second half and knew in that moment that he suffered the injury, as he told someone on the sideline that “I tore my pec.”

In the days since, the outlook has become far more optimistic for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Reports in the last day indicated that Watt might be able to come back this season and avoid getting surgery, which he confirmed when he tweeted a GIF of Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator saying “I’ll be back.”

As for when he will be able to return to the field, both Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said he’ll only miss a few weeks, with Dulac indicating that Watt could be back on the field by mid-October.

It goes without saying, but this is just about the best-case scenario for the Steelers, as having Watt terrorize opposing quarterbacks off the edge completely changes their team.

Listen To This
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×