The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they might be in for a very long season on Sunday. While the team managed to outlast the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime and pick up their first win of the season, it came at quite the cost, as star linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral. Watt walked off the field in the second half and knew in that moment that he suffered the injury, as he told someone on the sideline that “I tore my pec.”

In the days since, the outlook has become far more optimistic for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Reports in the last day indicated that Watt might be able to come back this season and avoid getting surgery, which he confirmed when he tweeted a GIF of Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator saying “I’ll be back.”

Mike Tomlin’s positive assessment of the injury sustained by T.J. Watt would appear to indicate the Steelers believe he does not need surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and could return sooner than they initially feared. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 13, 2022

As for when he will be able to return to the field, both Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said he’ll only miss a few weeks, with Dulac indicating that Watt could be back on the field by mid-October.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon. That’s why, as he says, he’ll be back. It’s about six weeks of rehab, then Watt could be able to return — with no surgery. https://t.co/PJtnwu0bTS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022

Team sources: T.J. has Watt received a second opinion from an orthopedic specialist outside the organization on Tuesday to not have surgery. He could return by mid-October. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 13, 2022

It goes without saying, but this is just about the best-case scenario for the Steelers, as having Watt terrorize opposing quarterbacks off the edge completely changes their team.