The Pittsburgh Steelers won the most outrageous game of Week 1, taking down the defending AFC champs in Cincinnati in a 23-20 win that saw both teams miss game-winning kicks in overtime after the Bengals had the game-winning extra point blocked at the end of regulation.

It was a wild game and in the chaos of the overtime period, the Steelers losing TJ Watt very possibly for the entire season got put on a backburner. Watt suffered the injury on the final drive of regulation, when he got tagged for illegal hands to the face after a bull rush and hit on Burrow. It was on that hit that Watt injured his left arm and came off the field immediately holding his shoulder/chest area and appeared to tell the sideline that he tore his pec.

Looks like TJ says "I tore my pec" at the end but pic.twitter.com/VIp57YhEmK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 11, 2022

That fear was confirmed by Adam Schefter shortly after the Steelers won the game, with the announcement that Watt will undergo tests but the concern is that his season is likely over due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Watt was dominant in the game, recording six tackles (three for a loss) with a sack, two pass deflections, and an interception. His performance figured to be the start of a potential DPOY season, but now it’s possible he’ll miss the rest of the year which would be a massive blow for a Pittsburgh team led by Watt and this defense.