Tom Brady And The Bucs Got A Bunch Of Favorable Calls In The First Half Of The Super Bowl And Everyone Lost Their Minds

TwitterAssociate Editor

The first half of Super Bowl 55 featured three things that caught everyone’s attention. First, Tom Brady threw for a trio of touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored 21 points. Second, the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scored six points and generally looked like a shell of themselves on both sides of the ball.

But the big thing that got people talking was the sheer number of penalties that got called against the Chiefs that benefitted the Bucs, with a handful of them seeming awfully suspect. Kansas City got dinked for eight first half penalties that gave Tampa 95 total yards, with the Bucs’ second and third scoring drives coming after ticky tacky calls benefitted them — Charvarius Ward got called for holding on a third-and-4 on the former that negated a Tyrann Mathieu pick on the former, while pass interference calls against Bashaud Breeland and Mathieu handed Tampa 42 combined yards on the latter.

Brady has made opponents pay for their mistakes numerous times over the years, but detractors would absolutely say that the officials have been awfully kind to him in his career. As such, the myriad of calls against the Chiefs led to Twitter exploding and claiming that something is afoot.

https://twitter.com/MarkJonesESPN/status/1358586272915152898

There is, of course, plenty of time for Kansas City to try and pull off a comeback. Then again, the Chiefs sure would like it if the referees let some more stuff go over the game’s final 30 minutes.

