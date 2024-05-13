Tom Brady is making his highly-anticipated move to the broadcast booth this NFL season. In the aftermath of his first retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady agreed to a deal with Fox, but he did not immediately join the network after his second retirement, instead choosing to take some time before his new gig began.

Now, Brady is ready to take on broadcasting, and on Monday, he learned his first assignment during an appearance at the 2024 Fox upfront presentation. Michael Strahan joined him on stage and informed Brady that he’ll start the season in Cleveland calling the Browns’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. And after learning this news, Brady seemed to subconsciously make a joke about one of the starting QBs in the game.

LFG! 😤 EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady's FOX Sports broadcasting debut. 📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n6oJ0wUMrB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 13, 2024

“Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw,” Brady said. “As America’s Team — that’s gonna be a little hard for me to say that all the time, understand they were the competition for a long time. But, in this new role, I know the Cowboys, how important they are to this network. They got great storylines. Come on, Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through. One of the great defensive players…did that just slip out?”

Brady was unable to finish his thought about that great defensive player, Micah Parsons, because his Prescott line made the crowd bust out laughing. Then, in a show of how big of a deal this is for Fox, Brady and Strahan were joined on stage by Gordon Ramsay and got the green light to drop an f-bomb.

The full NFL schedule is slated to be released this week, and we’ll see if Brady can cook up a joke for all 32 starting quarterbacks.