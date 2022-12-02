Tom Rinaldi is a television presenter and sideline reporter who dedicates his life to making us tear up while telling the stories of athletes. The veteran broadcaster left ESPN a few years back and took his talents to Fox, which is in a pretty busy stretch of a few weeks. Every fall, Fox has college football and NFL games on its calendar, and Rinaldi working both of those is nothing new.

This year, Fox is also the home of the World Cup in the United States. Rinaldi has been part of Fox’s coverage of the event from Qatar, but this hasn’t been the only football he’s covered in the last few days. In a recent interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Rinaldi laid out his schedule from Nov. 21-29, which included stops in Doha, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Kansas City for work.

Exhausted even just reading about Tom Rinaldi's incredible 10-day stretch for Fox Sports, via @richarddeitsch: pic.twitter.com/mwx2efPHRT — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 2, 2022

“I don’t want to sound like a shill, but I’m so incredibly grateful,” Rinaldi told The Athletic about his workload. “Who wouldn’t want to have the opportunity to be at these games and these events? To be in ‘The Shoe’ for Ohio State-Michigan, and then to be in the stadium for the USA against Iran? To be part of the Thanksgiving tradition in the NFL, and then to be on the sideline to see Sean McVay trying somehow, someway to solve Patrick Mahomes? It’s an awesome set of opportunities and a 10-day stretch I’m not ever going to forget.”

Tom Rinaldi if you are reading this I will Venmo you $5 for a cup of coffee, because it is obvious to me that you deserve one.