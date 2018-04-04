Tony Finau Injured His Ankle Celebrating A Hole-In-One At The Master Par 3 Contest

04.04.18 8 mins ago

ESPN

The Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club brings a much different vibe to the golf course than the actual tournament days that follow. The 9-hole Par 3 course allows for a much looser, more fun atmosphere than does the seriousness of the Masters tournament itself.

Players often have wives, girlfriends, friends, children, or grandchildren in white caddie jumpsuits alongside and often allow them to hit shots or putts for them — those with small children in the jumpsuits always make for some adorable moments. Beyond that, the course, with the longest hole being 140 yards, lends itself to seeing plenty of holes-in-one and near aces over the course of the day.

Pin positions are set up on many holes to allow the ball to funnel off of slopes towards the cup, leading to some incredible moments. This year, there were a few holes-in-one, including one from Masters rookie Tony Finau. Finau had his family on hand and celebrated by sprinting towards the green, before turning around to look at his family and jog backwards. Unfortunately, his foot stuck in the wet ground and he rolled his ankle in a fairly nasty looking incident.

