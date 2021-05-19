Getty Image
Sports

Tony La Russa Was Fine With The Twins Throwing At White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes For Breaking An Unwritten Rule

by: Twitter

The Chicago White Sox throttled the Minnesota Twins on Monday evening, prevailing by a final score of 16-4. Other than the lopsided nature of the contest, there was nothing terribly out of the ordinary in the game until the top of the ninth inning, and the events of that half-inning carried over into Tuesday. First, White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes came to the plate against Twins position player Willians Astudillo and drove a 3-0 pitch for a home run to extend the margin from 15-4 to 16-4.

Following the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa expressed displeasure with Mercedes’ decision to swing in that particular situation.

“Big mistake,” La Russa told reporters. “The fact that he’s a rookie, and excited, helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he’s got a clue.”

“I took several steps from the dugout onto the field, yelling, ‘Take, take, take,'” La Russa added. “The way he was set up, it looked to me like he was going to swing.”

In many ways, this is on-brand for La Russa, who is perhaps the most “old-school” manager in baseball at this point. Still, these comments from the manager only exacerbated the issue and generated a time-honored tradition of unwritten rule litigation across the baseball world. That also included members of Chicago’s roster and Mercedes himself weighing in on what transpired.

Fast-forward to Tuesday and the White Sox and Twins took the field once again. This time, Minnesota prevailed by a 5-4 margin, but there were more fireworks, including Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey being ejected for throwing behind Mercedes.

And, finally, the kicker is that La Russa didn’t have an issue with this.

Chicago has been very good this season, boasting a 25-16 record, so it isn’t as if things are crumbling for the White Sox. At the same time, this stance from the manager almost can’t be exceedingly popular in the clubhouse, which is something that could manifest in various negative ways. La Russa not having the back of his player, as well as going beyond that by publicly decrying his actions, is something to keep an eye on, and the great unwritten rule debate continues.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×