ESPN

The latest budget plan from the Department of Education will include cutting federal grant funding for the Special Olympics, a move that has been widely panned and criticized.

Betsy DeVos has defended the actions, insisting that Special Olympics, which receives approximately 12 percent of its funding from the government, makes enough in private donations it can withstand losing federal funding. That hasn’t gone over well and has received push back from a number of high profile individuals, from congressmen and women to WWE’s Big Show to ESPN hosts Kevin Negandhi and Tony Reali.

On Wednesday’s episode of Around The Horn, Woody Paige got the win and ceded his face time to end the show to Reali to expand on his thoughts about the importance of Special Olympics and, in general, being inclusive to everyone in our every day lives.