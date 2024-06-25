EA Sports College Football 25 is going to make you really hate playing in some buildings. As my colleague Robby Kalland noted last month, homefield advantage matters a whole heck of a lot in the newest college football game, and the stadium pulse meter really influences how quickly games can get out of hand if a road team can’t manage it correctly.

Crowds are what make college football so much fun — every Saturday, we sit and watch as talented young athletes have no clue how to handle the fact that 80,000+ students and alums are screaming at them. Our first college football video game in more than a decade attempts to tap into that, and on Monday, EA Sports revealed the 25 toughest places to play in this year’s version of the game. Here’s the full list:

1. Kyle Field – Texas A&M

2. Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama

3. Tiger Stadium – LSU

4. Ohio Stadium – Ohio State

5. Sanford Stadium – Georgia

6. Beaver Stadium – Penn State

7. Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin

8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma

9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State

10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida

11. Autzen Stadium – Oregon

12. Memorial Stadium – Clemson

13. Neyland Stadium – Tennessee

14. Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn

15. Williams-Brice Stadium – South Carolina

16. Michigan Stadium – Michigan

17. Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech

18. Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah

19. Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas

20. Kinnick Stadium – Iowa

21. Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame

22. Spartan Stadium – Michigan State

23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas

24. Albertsons Stadium – Boise State

25. Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State

EA Sports is rolling out a number of rankings for the game over this next week. On Wednesday, fans will get a deep dive into the sights and sounds of the game, and on Thursday and Friday, more info will come about team rankings and the top offenses and defenses in this year’s version of the game.