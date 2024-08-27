The Kelce brothers have gone from popular figures in the football world — and two near locks to be Hall of Famers — to being flat out celebrities over the last year, as Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift has brought in an entirely different population of fans to the Kelce’s world, particularly their New Heights podcast.

The podcast has shot up charts and become one of the biggest podcasts in the world, and now Travis and Jason are cashing in on that popularity with a massive new deal with Amazon. According to Bloomberg and Variety, New Heights will head over to Amazon’s Wondery in a deal that will give Amazon all distribution, advertising, and merchandise rights to the podcast, while the Kelce brothers will net more than $100 million over the three-year life of the deal.

It is a ton of money and resets the bar for what is possible for an athlete podcast. New Heights was the 14th most listened to podcast last quarter, despite that being deep in the NFL offseason, after being in the top 5 previously. The only other sports podcasts in the top 50 are hosted by retired players turned full-time media members — Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay and The Pat McAfee Show. Jason Kelce is now retired and in that world himself, joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown on top of hosting New Heights. Travis, meanwhile, is still playing for the Chiefs and has now supplemented his NFL paycheck with another ~$50 million.