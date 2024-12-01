The Jacksonville Jaguars season has not gone according to plan and things got worse on Sunday when they saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence leave the game in the second quarter after taking a huge hit to the head from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair while sliding on Sunday afternoon. After the hit, the two teams got into a lengthy brawl, as the Jaguars took exception to the dirty play by Al-Shaair, taking a few minutes for everything to get separated as it spilled over to the Jags sideline.

It’s a vicious hit by Al-Shaair that was clearly late and he launched with his forearm at Lawrence’s head as he was sliding, and it’s hard to blame the Jaguars for reacting the way they did. Lawrence was up and alert after the hit, but still left in a cart (but not put on a backboard or anything) as a precaution for what was quickly announced as a concussion that ended his day.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game and tried to fight the Jags sideline again as he left the field, ultimately having to be escorted to the tunnel by security personnel as they struggled to get his emotions under control. Jaguars DB Jarrian Jones was also ejected for his part in the brawl.