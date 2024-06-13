This off-season has seen a number of stars get paid in the NFL. Most recently, Justin Jefferson became the highest paid non-QB in league history and Jared Goff got a massive new contract from the Lions. One of the last remaining big questions marks in the league as minicamps got underways was whether the Jaguars would lock down Trevor Lawrence.

Many around the league are split on exactly what Lawrence’s value is, as the former No. 1 overall pick has clear talent but has yet to put it all together and hasn’t taken the kinda of strides that indicate he’s ready to breakthrough into the elite QB category. That makes extension talks tricky, because he was always going to ask for money in the same vein as the elite young QBs, despite not quite having the same level of success. On the flip side, he’s clearly good and has the upside still, and the Jaguars aren’t a franchise that wants to hit the reset after building a perennial playoff contender.

As such, the two sides were able to strike a deal that gives Lawrence 5 years, $275 million — the same Joe Burrow got from the Bengals last year — with $142 millions guaranteed at signing and $200 million in practical guarantees, slightly less than Burrow.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Jaguars have reached a deal with their star QB Trevor Lawrence. Sources says they are giving the former No. 1 pick a 5-year extension worth $275M — $55M a year — with $200M guaranteed and $142M fully. Lawrence’s agent Jay Courie of @mgcsports did the deal. 💰 pic.twitter.com/C3BaDgsjEV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2024

That’s a large investment in Lawrence, who threw for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions a year ago. His ability to raise that production, with more investment in the receiving corps around him, will determine how this deal ages. But for Lawrence, he secured his financial future and the Jags leave no doubt who their franchise QB is long-term.

Now, all eyes shift to south Florida, where Tia Tagovailoa is awaiting his extension from Miami and has a new benchmark for negotiations.