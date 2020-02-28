Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs Put On A Show At The NFL Draft Combine

The NFL Draft Combine has given football fans some absolutely stunning workouts so far this year. There was former Alabama standout Henry Ruggs throwing down a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash, ex-Arizona State punter Michael Turk beasting the bench press, and my personal favorite, 365 pound offensive line prospect Mekhi Becton absolutely scooting during his 40.

In terms of the best all-around performance, though, it’s going to be hard to beat the masterclass in combine workouts we saw from Tristan Wirfs. The 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year from noted OL factory Iowa showed off his impressive athletic gifts, which were even more impressive considering the big man is 6’4 and 320 pounds.

Wirfs displayed some serious hops, setting combine records in both the vertical and broad jumps by an offensive lineman.

Iowa's 320-pound offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs had a 36.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump, both Combine records for offensive linemen. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 28, 2020

When it came time to show off the wheels, Wirfs got another chance to shine. The big man absolutely motored down the track, running a 4.86-second 40-yard dash that Rich Eisen of the NFL Network labeled as “absurd” and “insanity.”

A former four-star prospect, Wirfs was a standout along the Hawkeye offensive line during his collegiate career, and he’s projected to go in the first round — ESPN has him as the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect and the No. 15 overall player in this draft. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s strong, and with all the wild stuff he did at the combine, he’s going to make a whole lot of money sometime soon.