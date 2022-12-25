The Miami Dolphins once seemed destined for an AFC playoff berth at 8-3, tied atop the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills. Flash forward one month and Miami is still stuck on eight wins after suffering their fourth consecutive loss, this time a home loss against the Packers on Christmas.

The Dolphins led 20-10 in the first half, but would not score again in the final 35 minutes of game time, with the Packers scoring 16 unanswered to win 26-20. In the fourth quarter, Miami forced an interception of Aaron Rodgers that seemed like it might swing things their way.

The @packers come right back with an INT of their own! 📺: #GBvsMIA on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry pic.twitter.com/xAvbuWIKdi — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

However, on the first play after the Rodgers interception, Tua Tagovailoa sailed a pass over the head of Tyreek Hill into coverage that was picked off by Jaire Alexander and returned inside the 15.

The @packers come right back with an INT of their own! 📺: #GBvsMIA on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry pic.twitter.com/xAvbuWIKdi — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Miami’s defense would force a field goal, and the Dolphins would drive down into field goal range themselves on the next drive, only for a second Tagovailoa interception, this time to De’Vondre Campbell, to end another scoring opportunity.

The @packers come up with another INT and take over with a 23-20 lead! 📺: #GBvsMIA on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry pic.twitter.com/zTMTSCaQ81 — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Once again, the Dolphins defense was able to force a short field goal attempt and leave Miami with one more chance to win the game with a touchdown. On the second play of Miami’s two-minute drill attempt, Tagovailoa again missed badly with a throw, going in between two receivers to Rasul Douglas, who sealed the game with the third consecutive fourth quarter pick for the Packers defense.

It was a disastrous quarter for Tagovailoa in what has been a disastrous month. In their four game losing streak, Tagovailoa has six touchdown passes and five interceptions, while completing just 52.5 percent of his passes (after completing 69.7 percent in the first 11 games of the season). The loss drops Miami into the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, with the various 7-8 teams in the AFC all now still in the hunt behind them, and plenty of questions about the once high-flying Dolphins offense and whether Tua has been figured out.