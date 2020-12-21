Every athlete has their own process for getting ready for a game. Some want to be nice and calm, focusing on getting themselves into something approaching a state of zen prior to playing. This may involve meditation, getting a massage, taking a nap, or whatever else. For others, it’s all about getting hyped up. They’ll bounce around, listening to music, dancing, and just generally getting their energy ramped up for action — think, Russell Westbrook.

And then there are those that prefer to play with an edge. Those athletes that need some extra fuel on their fire to really get the most out of themselves. These are the ones that will take a peek at some bulletin board material from the other team or maybe some perceived slight from the media. Or maybe just look at a photo of one of the most hated men on the planet, currently jailed “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli.

Yes, the man currently serving a seven-year sentence for fraud that is somehow unrelated to his abhorrent choices to mark up the price of a potentially life-saving drug is the fuel for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, as relayed on Monday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

I’ve been saving this anecdote for a story, but screw it. Too good to squirrel away. Someone suggested Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow try to get angry before starts. To do this, he would look at pictures of one person. He pulled out his phone and showed me. It was Martin Shkreli. pic.twitter.com/TJHpgp1iTE — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2020

This, of course, is coming to light at this particular moment of the offseason because Shkreli is trending due to that Elle Magazine piece about the former Bloomberg journalist who quit her job and divorced her husband to be with the jailed Shkreli — only for him to swiftly dump her once catching wind of said story being in the works.

I have to say, just taking a glance at that extremely punchable goblin of a man’s photo is certainly an effective strategy for getting yourself mad, and requires far less effort than trying to twist someone’s words into a slight to give you the extra juice needed for a big start.