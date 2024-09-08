There is a ton of excitement for the start of the 2024 NFL season, as fans woke up Sunday ready to finally watch the first full day of NFL football of the year. For Dolphins fans, they are hoping this is the year the team can not only get off to a strong start, but finish the year with some wins in the postseason, but their 2024 campaign got off to an inauspicious start as social media was flooded with numerous videos and photos of Tyreek Hill getting handcuffed outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami a little under three hours before kickoff against the Jaguars.

Eventually, Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus arrived on the scene and he was released by police who had pulled him over for a “driving violation”, per Rosenhaus, who also informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Hill would still play in the opener against Jacksonville. The Dolphins issued a statement and confirmed the incident and that Hill would play, via Ian Rapoport.

This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Hill was cited for reckless driving and got into a verbal altercation with police, with the officer deciding to handcuff him.

It is pretty wild to see a star player getting handcuffed — and treated very aggressively by police in a couple of the videos — outside the team’s stadium, and we will have to see what the fallout from all this looks like. It is reminiscent of Scottie Scheffler getting arrested outside the course driving to the PGA Championship and then coming back to play after being released.