A Dolphins Fumble Somehow Turned Into A 56-Yard Tyreek Hill Touchdown

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t get much of anything going in the first 20-plus minutes against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, as Tua Tagovailoa started off 2-of-9 for 13 yards and their running backs had a combined seven yards rushing. Despite that, they still managed to pull within 10-7 thanks to one of the strangest plays of the season, as a Jeff Wilson Jr. fumble turned into a scrum for the ball. Tyreek Hill was just lingering behind the pile when the ball just happened to shoot out of the sea of bodies right to the fastest man on the field, who ran it all the way for a touchdown.

It’s as serendipitous a bounce as the Dolphins could have hoped for, because initially it looked like it’d be Chargers ball for certain. However, when you play a sport with an oddly shaped ball, you get funky bounces and no one could get their arms around it, sending it shooting out right to the one person fast enough to run all the way around everyone to the sideline and take it to the house.

We’ll see if that’s the play that unlocks the Dolphins offense which couldn’t get out of first gear, as Hill found a way to make an impact despite Tua’s early struggles.