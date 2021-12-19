tyron woodley jake paul knockout
Showtime
Sports

Tyron Woodley Went To Sleep After A Vicious Knockout By Jake Paul And The Internet Could Not Stop Making Jokes

TwitterAssociate Editor

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped back into the boxing ring on Saturday night with the hopes of avenging a loss he suffered earlier this year to internet personality Jake Paul. In their previous fight, which took place in August, Paul won via split decision in Woodley’s debut bout, and after the previously-scheduled fight between Paul and Tommy Fury fell through, Woodley stepped in on short notice and promised that this time would be different.

The good news: This time was, indeed, different. The bad news: It was because the judges were not a factor. Paul knocked Woodley out cold in round six with a right hand that sent him straight to the mat. The referee did not even need to count to 10 to declare that this one was over.

It wasn’t always a particularly exciting fight, but it did end with a bang, and as a result, the internet came together to get off a bunch of jokes at Woodley’s expense.

One tried and true reaction popped up: Woodley, face down on the ground, with Simba from The Lion King photoshopped into it.

There is no word on what is up next for Paul, but it’s probably safe to assume he’ll want to finally get his bout with Fury lined up soon.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×