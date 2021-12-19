Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped back into the boxing ring on Saturday night with the hopes of avenging a loss he suffered earlier this year to internet personality Jake Paul. In their previous fight, which took place in August, Paul won via split decision in Woodley’s debut bout, and after the previously-scheduled fight between Paul and Tommy Fury fell through, Woodley stepped in on short notice and promised that this time would be different.

The good news: This time was, indeed, different. The bad news: It was because the judges were not a factor. Paul knocked Woodley out cold in round six with a right hand that sent him straight to the mat. The referee did not even need to count to 10 to declare that this one was over.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

It wasn’t always a particularly exciting fight, but it did end with a bang, and as a result, the internet came together to get off a bunch of jokes at Woodley’s expense.

This man Tyrone Woodley got KO’D and slept by the youtuber Jake Paul💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dahZHL1QNQ — Kennai (@KennaiZenFr) December 19, 2021

Tyron Woodley needs to be family man and start a podcast cuz his fighting career is over. — Ahmed/Are You A Sicko🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 19, 2021

Is he on his back or stomach pic.twitter.com/rQYKNVbk0X — Wells P (@Wells_P) December 19, 2021

Anesthesia: invented in 1846. Doctors in 1845: pic.twitter.com/QMAyHHuWl3 — Tom (@TQSherwood) December 19, 2021

Dana White next time Tyron Woodley tries to show up at a UFC event 💀 pic.twitter.com/I2MYrf4HLf — br_betting (@br_betting) December 19, 2021

When itis kicks in pic.twitter.com/vCsdddgNiL — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) December 19, 2021

yeah i’d def fake my death after this. he is parallel to the ground pic.twitter.com/jMq8K7V6El — charles (redzone 14-0) #KillKrampus (@FourVerts) December 19, 2021

found the person that trained woodley pic.twitter.com/YUoixOJtv0 — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) December 19, 2021

The mma community looking at tyron woodley again after getting ko’d by jake paul #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/O5p15zTSYr — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 19, 2021

One tried and true reaction popped up: Woodley, face down on the ground, with Simba from The Lion King photoshopped into it.

There is no word on what is up next for Paul, but it’s probably safe to assume he’ll want to finally get his bout with Fury lined up soon.