Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) kept his winning streak alive, retaining the featherweight belt with a TKO victory over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7) at UFC 273 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Volkanovski was composed early in the first, popping Jung with a tight counter left. Jung continued to charge forward and ate another combination that left him stunned for a moment. Volkanovski continued to chip away at Jung with quick jabs and heavy followups, with his speed on full display. Volkanovski dropped Jung twice at the end of the round, once with a left hook and again with a leg kick.

Volkanovski let his hands go again in the second, mixing it up with leg kicks and picking apart Jung. Volkanovski hurt Jung with a series of shots late in the round before taking him to the ground and pouring it on with ground-and-pound.

Jung was the one bringing the attack in the third, moving forward and trying to finally find his range. Volkanovski stood his ground, with counter strikes that kept Jung cautious. Volkanovski sat Jung down with a right hand before jumping on him and trying to finish him on the ground. Jung survived the round and the doctor asked him if he could continue between rounds.

Early in the fourth, Volkanovski stung Jung and left him swinging at air, causing Herb Dean to call the bout.

Volkanovski entered Saturday night on a tear, winning both of his title defenses after claiming the belt in a decision victory over Max Holloway and riding a 10-fight win streak. Jung’s lone loss over the last three years came at the hands of Volkanovski’s last title challenger, Brian Ortega, in a decision defeat.