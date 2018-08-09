Watch An Umpire Pull A Live Bug Out Of His Ear During Yankees-White Sox

08.08.18 1 hour ago

YES Network

The New York Yankees picked up a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night courtesy of a Giancarlo Stanton grand slam.

That win moves the Yankees to 71-42, nine games behind the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL East, but 4.5 games clear of the Athletics in the Wild Card race. That is all fine and good, but it is the secondary story on the night in the southside of Chicago.

During the game an umpire made a visit to the Yankees dugout to see the trainer because he had an issue with his ear. Or, more specifically, he had a live bug in his ear that he needed tweezers to remove. Yeah. The video below is pretty disgusting!

