Two of the most prominent teams in Saudi Arabia’s top soccer league stepped onto the pitch on Thursday, as Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr went head-to-head in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup. It’s an event that also included Inter Miami, whatever, don’t worry about it, because we are not here to talk about footy in the slightest.

Instead, we are here to let you know that something completely insane happened before the game started. For some reason*, The Undertaker showed up, in full The Undertaker garb, and did his full entrance while his music played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

THE UNDERTAKER WILL BE PRESENTING THE RIYADH SEASON TROPHY AFTER THE GAME BETWEEN AL NASSR AND AL HILAL. pic.twitter.com/bCpLjscfYs — george (@StokeyyG2) February 8, 2024

What's The Undertaker doing at the Riyadh Season Cup 😭 pic.twitter.com/IILTArjS4T — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) February 8, 2024

He walked out to where the trophy was and removed the cloth that was covering it, again, after doing his ENTIRE ENTRANCE. I swear, I did not expect to be doing a blog about Saudi Arabian soccer and The Undertaker on the day of the NBA trade deadline, but this is, truly, one of the most absurd things I have ever seen. Do you think promotional appearances by WWE superstars were written into the promotion’s deal with Saudi Arabia when that got signed years ago? Do you think there were conversations about whether he should have done the American Badass bit instead of this? Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo (who is playing in this game) knows what is happening? This is all so weird. I’m in awe.

(* — the reason is, almost certainly, a lot of money)