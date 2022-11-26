After a memorable 2021 victory that snapped a lengthy losing streak in the historic rivalry, the Michigan Wolverines entered Saturday’s matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes as underdogs once again. This time, Michigan attempted to stop another losing skid, with the Wolverines last winning in Columbus in 2000. Jim Harbaugh’s team turned on the jets in the second half and the end result was a stunning 45-23 victory that clinched a Big Ten East title for Michigan and caused a stir for Ohio State.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was on campus as part of the FOX’s pregame and postgame show. After the lopsided defeat, a group of Buckeyes fans began to make clear that they want him back in Columbus as head coach Ryan Day’s replacement.

Ohio State fans chanting "WE WANT URBAN" as he's breaking down the loss lmaooo pic.twitter.com/lQGD3UqVdo — Kevin Harrish (@Kevinish) November 26, 2022

Meyer was a disaster during his time in the NFL at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars, failing to make it through even one season in the league. However, he is one of the greatest college football coaches to ever live and posted an 83-9 record at Ohio State before stepping away at the end of the 2018 season. Meyer brought a national title to Columbus in 2014.

Day, the Buckeyes’ current coach, is not exactly popular at this very moment, which is what happens after back-to-back losses to Michigan where the team gets manhandled. Meyer never lost to Michigan, and Day was oddly conservative in Saturday’s game, punting in questionable spots and failing to exploit what was a clear talent advantage for the second straight year. It has to be noted that Day entered the day with a 45-4 record as the head coach, so while any criticism seem odd, fans on both sides of this rivalry do not take losses well.

It isn’t exactly likely that Meyer would ride in on a white horse to take over at Ohio State, but the fact that at least some Buckeyes fans want this is quite the change in tenor. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh is riding high, and the balance of power in the Big Ten has seemingly swung toward Ann Arbor in the last 12 months.