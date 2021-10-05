Getty Image
Report: The Jaguars Have Reached A 'Crisis Point' With Urban Meyer

Things haven’t been going particularly well on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team has gotten off to an 0-4 start this season, with their most recent loss coming last Thursday to the Cincinnati Bengals. But in recent days, all of the attention has been on the actions of head coach Urban Meyer, who stayed in Ohio and traveled to his old stomping ground of Columbus after the team flew back to Florida and was caught with a woman who isn’t his wife dancing close to his lap.

Meyer issued up an apology at his weekly press conference on Monday, while there have been high-profile calls for him to lose his job. And on Tuesday, veteran NFL reporter Mike Silver brought word that the situation in Jacksonville is reaching the point of being untenable.

Silver went on to report on how Meyer handled this with his players, and apparently, he wasn’t exactly convincing with his explanation of how things went.

Shortly after this report, Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on the matter. While he appreciated Meyer for his explanation of what happened, he went on to say that the team’s coach “must regain our trust and respect.”

The Jaguars are scheduled to play host to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They will then pack their bags and head to London for a game against the Miami Dolphins before their bye week.

