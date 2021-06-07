The United States met Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League tournament on Sunday night in Denver in what was an absolutely wild game that ended in a 3-2 U.S. win in extra time. There was pretty much everything one could imagine, good and bad, from a U.S.-Mexico game, but the USMNT managed to gut out a win and lift the trophy.

Twice, Mexico went ahead in the game and the U.S. had an answer. First it was a goal barely a minute into the game that left the U.S. stunned, but Gio Reyna had the answer later in the first half to level things.

Mexico take the lead 62 seconds into the @CNationsLeague Final 😳 📺📱 @paramountplus & CBS Sports Network pic.twitter.com/1owqOaDjM3 — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

GIO REYNA FINDS THE EQUALIZER 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KT2cKWVWz3 — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

In the second half, it was Diego Lainez who got a goal for Mexico late to seemingly put the U.S. on the ropes, but Weston McKinnie found the equalizer to force extra time.

Diego Lainez comes off the bench and scores for Mexico 💥 📺📱@paramountplus & CBS Sports Network pic.twitter.com/L0apm66GEQ — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

NOT SO FAST! WESTON MCKENNIE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sLCRPhqML5 — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

In extra time, Christian Pulisic drew a penalty on a foul in the box that was given after a look at VAR, and the American star stepped up and hit a sensational penalty into the top right corner to give the U.S. a 3-2 lead.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC GIVES THE @USMNT THE LEAD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WRDgXL6LXF — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

In the celebration, fans pelted the U.S. players with cups, with Reyna going down after being hit in the head by a Coke cup.

Direct hit on Gio. pic.twitter.com/Ewuzx6osbo — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 7, 2021

Mere minutes later, Mexico drew a penalty of their own from VAR after they called a handball in the box on the U.S. Ethan Horvath, who came in late in the second half after star keeper Zach Steffen left with an injury, stepped up and made the save of his life to keep the U.S. ahead by one.

ETHAN HORVATH DENIES MEXICO A CHANCE TO EQUALIZE 👊 pic.twitter.com/N4AXjqGZ0s — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

After that there was a pitch invader and more things were thrown at players along the sidelines, this time with a player on Mexico taking the worst of the hit.

This game has everything. Even an idiot running onto the field. pic.twitter.com/uiESqVxG3C — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 7, 2021

They hit their own guy! pic.twitter.com/pmnAr7zeTs — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 7, 2021

The penalty was the last real chance for Mexico, as the interminable stoppage time finally ended and the U.S. was able to start the celebration.