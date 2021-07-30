Back in 2019, the United States and the Netherlands squared off in the final of the Women’s World Cup, with the Americans coming out on top, 2-0. The two sides met up again on Friday in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics, and despite needing penalties, the U.S. picked up another win.

The United States looked to be on the front foot for much of the start of the game, with a pair of excellent chances generated that did not lead to goals. A headed effort by Lindsey Horan was denied by Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal, while Tobin Heath scored but was narrowly ruled offside.

In classic football fashion, this early dominance by the U.S. led to the Netherlands scoring first. Vivianne Miedema busted out an incredible bit of skill in the box to free up enough space to put her right foot through the ball, which ended up beating American netminder Alyssa Naeher.

After a scramble in the box, Miedema finds a hole and puts the ball in the back of the net!! The Dutch lead 1-0 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/2T9XXnyW19 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 30, 2021

It took 10 minutes for the Americans to serve up a response, thanks in large part to the heroics of Lynn Williams, a surprise inclusion in the starting XI who took advantage of her first Olympic start in a big way. Williams was able to get the ball onto her left foot and fizzed in a cross that Sam Mewis met with her head to beat van Veenendaal, and three minutes later, Williams got the ball onto her right foot and found the back of the net.

The Dutch weathered the storm to the half, though, and less than 10 minutes into the second frame, Miedema struck again. The Dutch forward’s effort to play a ball into the box was denied by Abby Dahlkemper, but the ball fell fortuitously to Miedema’s feet. She lined up a shot from outside of the box and once again slotted one past Naeher.

That's goal #2 for Miedema to tie the game for the Dutch!! This goal brings her score total to DOUBLE DIGITS in this #TokyoOlympics 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3atx9cM55p — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 30, 2021

A narrow offside ruling after a lengthy VAR review saw Christen Press’ goal to put the United States ahead taken off the board, and then, disaster struck. Kelley O’Hara fouled Lineth Beerensteyn in the box, conceding a penalty that gave Lieke Martens a chance to put the Dutch ahead.