Getty Image

The United States Women’s National Team is, objectively, a better program than their male counterparts. Despite this, the latter get paid way more, and as a result, the women’s squad has fought for equal pay for years. Things went to another level on Friday morning, when it was revealed that the defending Women’s World Cup champions have turned to the legal system.

According to the New York Times, 28 members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, claiming the governing body for soccer in the country has breached the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by participating in gender-based discrimination, stemming from the fact that they are not compensated to the same extent as their male counterparts.

“Despite the fact that these female and male players are called upon to perform the same job responsibilities on their teams and participate in international competitions for their single common employer, the USSF, the female players have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts,” the lawsuit says. “This is true even though their performance has been superior to that of the male players – with the female players, in contrast to male players, becoming world champions.”