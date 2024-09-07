A Valpo Player Went Over And Through Four Players To Score A Touchdown

College football being back can only mean one thing: The insane touchdowns that seem to only happen in college football are back, baby. For whatever reason, the NFL just doesn’t have the completely ridiculous things that seem to happen on a weekly basis in this level of the sport, and on Saturday, we got a terrific example of this during an FCS game between Valparaiso and Youngstown State.

Despite the fact that the Penguins raced out to an early, 21-0 lead, Valpo got the ball and drove down the field for a touchdown early in the second quarter. After a three-and-out by YSU, the Beacons once again managed to score to make it a 1-score game, although that undersells how wild the touchdown was, as Caron Taylor punched it in from seven yards out by jumping over two opposing players, and then bulldozing his way through two more.

Want to watch this from another angle? Good news! You can do that here.

Unfortunately for Valpo, while this was sick, the result of the game might make them sick, as Youngstown State was able to settle in and take care of business en route to a 59-25 win on their home field.