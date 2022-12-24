The Vikings Beat The Giants On A 61-Yard Field Goal As Time Expired

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants squared off in a matchup of two at the best teams in the NFL at finding ways to win games this season. Ultimately, Minnesota was able to find a way to come out on top thanks to a boot by standout kicker Greg Joseph, who drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 27-24 victory.

It took something special to get Minnesota into a position to need a field goal. After a Justin Jefferson touchdown with three minutes remaining, the Giants got the ball and went 75 yards down the field in less than a minute. Things were capped off by a Saquon Barkley touchdown run, as the Pro Bowl running back took a handoff on a fourth-and-2 and burst through the middle of the team’s offensive line. Twenty-seven yards later and he found himself in the end zone, and after a 2-point conversion, things were tied up.

But somehow, someway, the Vikings have come out on top in these sorts of games all year long. After eight plays and 33 yards — a series that included Minnesota converting a third-and-9 and a third-and-11 — Joseph came onto the field with a chance to bury a career long. It marked the second week in a row that Joseph walked it off, as he hit a 40-yard boot to beat the Indianapolis Colts last year.

With the win, Minnesota moved to 11-0 this season in one-score games.