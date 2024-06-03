The Minnesota Vikings’ roster saw some big changes this offseason, as they had two stars depart in free agency, with Kirk Cousins leaving for Atlanta and Danielle Hunter joining the Texans, and made some major signings themselves with a revamped defensive line led by Jonathan Greenard, and a new star running back in Aaron Jones joining from the rival Packers.

In the Draft, Minnesota moved up to take JJ McCarthy at No. 10 overall, as he’ll join a QB room with free agent signing Sam Darnold as they look to move on from the Cousins era. While the roster got shaken up considerably, the priority for the Vikings had to be locking down All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a new contract extension to give their hopeful franchise QB in McCarthy a true top target.

Jefferson and the Vikings took their time in extension talks, with other star receivers getting paid around the league, resetting the market a few times. That deal finally got done on Monday, with Jefferson announcing the deal himself and Adam Schefter providing the details on a 4-year, $140 million deal with $110 million guaranteed that makes Jefferson the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Since arriving in Minnesota as a first round pick out of LSU, Jefferson has been one of the NFL’s top receivers. He has never finished a season with fewer than 1,000 yards, managing to pass that milestone last year even though he played just 10 games due to injury. Over his first four years in the NFL, Jefferson has amassed 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns, earning three All-Pro nods (one first team) and the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Now, he’s locked in long-term for the Vikings and will look to build chemistry with a new QB room to continue producing at an elite level.