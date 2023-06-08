One of the NFL’s most productive running backs is about to hit the free agent market. According to multiple media reports, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to release four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook after an offseason filled with rumors that the team would look to figure out a trade.

Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source. One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. pic.twitter.com/kJUIi9XP6O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023

According to Schefter, Minnesota plans to canvass the league one more time with the hopes of finding a trade for Cook, but if that can’t happen, he’ll get released on Friday. Both Schefter and Mike Florio put out some potential suitors for Cook, with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins popping up for both squads. Florio also floated the possibility of Cook joining the New York Jets.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Cook, who turns 28 right before the 2023 season begins, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four years, and is unquestionably among the best running backs in the NFL. Last season marked the first time in his career that Cook was able to play in every game, and he was able to carry the ball 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He is a prolific receiver out of the backfield, too, and in 2022, Cook caught 39 balls for 295 yards and a pair of scores.