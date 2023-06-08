dalvin cook
Report: The Vikings Will Release Pro Bowl Running Back Dalvin Cook

One of the NFL’s most productive running backs is about to hit the free agent market. According to multiple media reports, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to release four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook after an offseason filled with rumors that the team would look to figure out a trade.

According to Schefter, Minnesota plans to canvass the league one more time with the hopes of finding a trade for Cook, but if that can’t happen, he’ll get released on Friday. Both Schefter and Mike Florio put out some potential suitors for Cook, with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins popping up for both squads. Florio also floated the possibility of Cook joining the New York Jets.

Cook, who turns 28 right before the 2023 season begins, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four years, and is unquestionably among the best running backs in the NFL. Last season marked the first time in his career that Cook was able to play in every game, and he was able to carry the ball 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He is a prolific receiver out of the backfield, too, and in 2022, Cook caught 39 balls for 295 yards and a pair of scores.

