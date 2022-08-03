Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies At 94

The greatest to ever sit behind a microphone and take listeners on a journey throughout a baseball game died on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced in a statement on their Twitter account that Vin Scully, who spent 67 seasons calling games for the team before his retirement in 2016, passed away.

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Scully began his time with the team in 1950, when the Dodgers will still based out of Brooklyn. He joined them when they moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and continued to call their games until he decided to end his career when he was 88. While Scully called NFL games and golf tournaments during his career, and did national baseball broadcast for a period of time, he’ll forever be known for lending his voice and unparalleled storytelling to the Dodgers.

Scully’s final game came on Oct. 2, 2016, the team’s regular season finale against the San Francisco Giants. At the conclusion of the game, Scully said the following to the loyal listeners as part of his final sign off: “You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve needed me, and I’ll miss our time together more I can say. But you know what? There will be a new day, and eventually a new year. And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again, it will be time for Dodger baseball. So this is Vin Scully, wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”