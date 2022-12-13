Less than six months ago, Vince McMahon stepped away from his post as Chairman and CEO of the WWE, signaling the end to his 40-year run at the top of the worldwide leader in sports entertainment. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, McMahon intends to make a comeback to the WWE, blaming his prior departure on getting “bad advice from people close to him” and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed.

On the heels of allegations of misconduct, millions of dollars in reported settlements, and investigations into other nondisclosure agreements, the 77-year-old McMahon retired from WWE, handing the reigns to the company to his daughter, interim chairwoman, and chief executive, Stephanie McMahon and co-executive Nick Khan, the company’s former president and chief revenue officer.

The news of McMahon’s impending WWE return comes on the heels of new legal demands, per the WSJ report, from two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them. According to the report, a former wrestling referee who accused him of rape three decades ago is also seeking $11.75 million in damages.

McMahon is the subject of a new VICE docuseries slated to air Tuesday night titled “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.”