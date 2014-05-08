Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Hog Wild 1996

It’s me again with another installment of Vintage Best and Worst. I don’t have much to say besides I hope you’ve been enjoying so far. I’ve been taking all the suggestions into consideration to make this as enjoyable as possible for everyone and I’m still working on bigger and better recaps. Remember, Bray Wyatt was once Husky Harris. So just know you have great things to look forward to for a few months before I ruin it by having a possessed kid write these for me.
As always, follow me on Twitter at @DavidDTSS, check out more goodies at The Smoking Section and tell your kids you love them or something. I had to have a third thing in there.
Next week, we have three options:
1. I can continue in order with the next WWF PPV – In Your House: International Incident
2. I can go back and do WCW Uncensored 1995 because it sucked so much.
3. I can pick one of your suggestions at random as long as you follow me on Twitter and share this article.
Deal? Deal. *Mega Powers handshake*
Now, on to the Recap!
Why does it have to be an “urban” legend? But seriously, great job.
Harlem Heat did an amazing job because that crowd was shameful.
I’m doing a rewatch of WCW through the 90s with a friend and the Harlem Heat match turning into a Klan rally was definitely the thing that stood out most about this PPV to both of us, so yeah it’s definitely not your imagination.
(The other thing that stood out was Dusty and Brain’s respective takes on “biker clothes”)
Wasn’t the next PPV summerslam 96 for the WWF?
the WWF recaps are slightly behind the WCW ones since I started with KOTR 96. So I’m going in order for each company if that makes sense.
Perfect sense
Why was WCW in Sturgis? Because Eric Bischoff is insecure about his masculinity so he always has to be super-super ultraman. Which includes riding motorcycles. So he created a convoluted way for WCW to have a show at the Sturgis bike rally so he could go. Because having a show no one in attendance pays for is a brilliant idea!
As far as I’m concerned, you can pimp the Sting/Vader feud ad nauseam, because, holy **** that was an awesome feud.
The Flair/Ghostface parallel is great.
It was horrible. I enjoyed everything else though.
One personally interesting thing about this event: my cable company sent me a free event t-shirt for ordering the pay per view. So not only did WCW put on a zero gate show, they gave away free merch from it too. Gee, I wonder why they went out of business.
(I totally still have the shirt. I wore it to the gym last week.)
These recaps are terrible and yet I can’t stop reading them.
You write like a 16-year-old who has dreams of going to Journalism school someday. Kudos though on getting Uproxx to sign off on such a dumb idea of recapping old PPVs. You have material for like the next two years.
DiscoInferno, you look…different…
Be a rosebud.
There’s always one.
these are great i don’t know what this tinky time person is talking about.
/takes oh lordy aside
Well, you see, there are these… people, and I use the term “people” loosely, called trolls…
this is all confidential now that i have taken you on as my official counsel?
You may spead the word to the masses if you choose, I have a lot of “wisdom” to impart*
*Disclaimer: Much of Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer’s wisdom is flat out wrong.
I always hated that Hogan ruined WCW. But I always think in Rick Rude’s neck injury helps their downfall too.
These are always a fun read, I’m glad you’re doing them. Fuck tinkytime.
“Fashion Break” is one of the greatest things ever!
I want it to become a regular thing, even if I’m not sure how much material PPVs will give him.
“He’s built like Ed McGuinness draws fat people.”
WIN! WIN! ALL THE WIN!!!!
McGuinness took some shrapnel…and I’m okay with that.
On your point about racism and just f*cking hating a crowd, I was watching one of the In Your House events the other day, the one where Goldust faces Warrior, and that crowd is fucking disgraceful. Chanting “YOU’RE A FAG-GOT!!” at Goldust while he’s flopping around for Warrior was tragic, just fucking tragic. I was alone in my house watching it and I shook my head and buried it in the palm of my hand.
…now I’m off to read the rest of the report, but I wanted to throw that out there while it was still fresh in my mind.
Being one of the ones who criticizes Stroud sometimes when he becomes holier than thou or tries to speak on the subject on race when he doesn’t really understand the culture he’s talking about.
I’m totally with you on the crowd and I’m impressed that Booker T. and Stevie Ray were able to keep their composure but at that point I’m sure they were used to being trolled by racist fans. What’s worst is that WCW would choose Sturgis 3 more times after that for “Road Wild”
I absolutely can’t read “cot damn fools” and not hear Hank Hill’s voice saying it in my head
Also I still say go in order.
It’s kind of funny how homophobic wrestling fans are, and yet when you look at how the WCW wrestlers were dressing in this time period, my god, do they all look like a bunch of twinks.
I remember this version of The Giant. He used to give a shit before he got a ginormous paycheck from the WWE and got fat.
Also, Sting was always over-rated and kind of sucked.
*puts on flame suit*
Though I admit, I’ll a little bias as i grew up watching more WWE than WCW.
“Also, Sting was always over-rated and kind of sucked.”
absolutely disagree.
but yeah, I agree especially about how “The Giant used to give a shit before he got a ginormous paycheck from the WWE and got fat” and how awesome it was.
I thought Sting was a great wrestler, weak talker, and overall put in shitty situations by WCW (Being saved by Robocop, the beach vmini-movie where Sting and Davey Boy face off with Vader & Sid, White Castle of Fear, teaming with Shockmaster, Spin the wheel make the deal, Sting’s Crow run ends without a clean victory over Hogan, and so much more)
When I think about Sting in WCW, I don’t know why he stayed. He never got the deep title run he deserved.
IDK, I feel like Sting is everything Stroud hates about Cena. He takes damage until it’s time to “Sting Up” and do the Stinger Splash and the Death Lock (which made the Rock’s sharpshooter look competent), when he suddenly runs around like he’d never been hit. He had the benefit of GREAT heels (Flair, Vader, and the NWO). And honestly, I thought DDP was a much more compelling face counterpart to the NWO than Sting was (Karl Malone match aside).
I enjoy these – thanks for doing them – but could I make a request? I’d really love a little extra context, if you could kind of set up some things maybe. Like, for the “Best: Of course this is a best” portion, I’m still not entirely sure who was wrestling. Is that Sin Cara and Mysterio? I can’t tell great from the picture. And why “of course”?
I only watched wrestling in the early 2000s, then stopped and got back into it last year (largely thanks to Brandon’s B&W of RAW columns and because NXT is awesome). I have the network now and I’m catching up, but I don’t have all the historical knowledge that I think your column assumes that I have. These are 20-year old shows and a little context would help a lot, especially in terms of identifying the players.
Don’t feel bad; I watched this live on ppv 18 years ago and still had a hard time realizing that was Rey vs. Ultimo Dragon
Rey/Ultimo from World War 3 is literally my favorite match of all time.
“He’s built like Ed McGuinness draws fat people”
thank you for that, thank you.
“Seriously, I don’t understand how Hogan can sue Gawker for leaking his sex tape when he basically whipped his junk out and masturbated on TV for the entirety of the 90s. ”
gold, man. gold.
also, totally agreed about sting, and also about the outsiders, especially!
I quite enjoy your bests and worsts, but in some cases, specially in this particular one, i feel like i’m missing context.
That bit about Big E.’s silk shirts was great. I really hope that’s how his next feud starts. (I mean, I’m really hoping he gets another feud some time this calendar year, but if he does, I really want it to be because some weiner heel like the Miz insulting his fashion sense.)
I’d like to commend you on your Sting thoughts, they are spot on.
I’ll go further to say that while Bash at the Beach 96 is what everyone knows as the pinnacle for Wrestling blah blah..
Wargames 96 was as important, if not more, because of the whole Fake Sting™ thing.
Sting coming in to show everyone they were wrong, take out the nWo BY HIMSELF… And THEN LEAVE… So great.
I love that angle especially as a kid because the NWO Sting is clearly an imposter, I’m yelling “That’s not Sting, you retards!”” I was legit angry at Luger for not believing his best friend.
The Heel Ref angle has worked only once. Hebner Twins.
There’s another one: Kinta Tamaoka as a heel ref in Dragon Gate was great. Of course, Dragon Gate is a promotion that incorporates a lot of comedy and shenanigans, which is part of the reason it worked so well.
How do you do this? Because I wouldn’t mind doing one for ONO:JW2.
-Ice Train was the original JTG. Train was in WCW from 90-2001. How did he last so long?
-The Cruiserweights were the backbone of WCW during the NWO run. So many main event crap matches, but the mid-card was strong.
– I remember watching this as a kid and that crowd HATED the Harlem Heat. Its a good think the Gangstas weren’t in WCW at the time.
[www.youtube.com]
-The beginning of the NWO was good. The Outsiders gave a damn and the storyline gave the shot in the arm WCW needed.
-It would’ve made sense for the Horsemen to save Giant from the NWO, but there’s no way in hell Hogan wants to look weak vs Flair.