A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Failed To Solve A Completed Puzzle After Mispronouncing A Word

Every now and then, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune will be their own worst enemy due to their inability to solve a puzzle because they can’t quite figure out a word. You’ve surely seen this happen before, the times when a contestant will have everything but, like, three letters left and they seem like the only person on the planet who can’t figure out what T_OPI_AL _ACATION is supposed to be.

And then, you get what happened on Wednesday night, when one contestant had an entire puzzle solved but still didn’t win the round. Basically: Shauna didn’t have a ton of money and there was only one letter left on the board, so she spun the wheel and was able to pick up an extra $700. The puzzle read “CONGENIAL COMPANY & CLEVER CONVERSATION,” and Pat Sajak treated this like a formality. But unfortunately, this happened, instead.

The good news is that this was not a huge sum of money, and ultimately, a different contestant on this episode would go on and win. Still, as a person who is extremely good at mispronouncing things, I think they should have just given Shauna the money for completing the puzzle and not worried all that much about how “congenial” got pronounced.

