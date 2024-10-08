When the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in 2020, the organization had a long-term vision for how their eventual star quarterback would blossom. Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers during an MVP season, and for two years, he was able to learn on the job. He observed his footwork, how he practiced, and how he approached simply being a professional.

That last bit is key, and it’s relatively interchangeable across sports.

In AEW, Wheeler Yuta joined the Blackpool Combat Club more than two years ago. He’s had the luxury of learning from all three original members of the group, who’ve all been former or current world champions. The lessons have been invaluable, Yuta says, to work with guys the caliber of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli.

“They’ve all taught me, in different ways,” Yuta tells Uproxx Sports. “Jon has obviously taught me just unbridled violence and passion in the ring. Bryan has shown me that as well, but also with a technical nastiness. Claudio has shown me so much — team wrestling and how to present myself and how to act outside the ring, just diet and nutrition, things like that, as well.”

At some point, young stars reach a point where they have to carve their own path and apply everything that they’ve learned. For Love, that came when the Packers finally handed things over to him. For Yuta, that came when it was time for him to take the next step in his career.

“I think they’ve really shown me how to be a professional,” Yuta says. “Now, I can carry myself. I don’t necessarily need those guys to baby me and hold my hand anymore. I’ve learned how to be a professional and I think it’s because of their guidance. But now I can take it and run with it by myself.”

Whether he was necessarily ready to carve his own path or not, Yuta’s hand was forced in recent weeks as the onscreen dynamic of the BCC shifted and the foundation of the group started to collapse. With PAC’s addition and Moxley’s new demeanor, the current Trios Champion was moved to action to protect Danielson. And the latest move has set up a showdown between Yuta, Danielson, and his Trios Championship partners, Castagnoli and PAC, on Tuesday night.

“It’s very, very foreign to me. I’ve wrestled PAC before, like long before I was even in the Blackpool Combat Club. But I’ve never wrestled Claudio, so it’s a new challenge. It’s definitely interesting to be on the other side of the ring from them, considering how much I know about what they do from being on their team as the Trios Champions,” Yuta says. “So it’s very familiar in some senses, but in others, it’s very foreign. So I’m excited for the challenge.”