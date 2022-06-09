tony la russa
The White Sox Called For An Intentional Walk On A 1-2 Count And Allowed A Homer To The Next Batter

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Thursday matinee that included one of the best examples of how quickly a bad decision can backfire. Bennett Sousa was on the bump in the top of the sixth inning while the Dodgers were holding onto a 7-5 lead. Despite just allowing Freddie Freeman to drive in a run and throwing a wild pitch, Sousa was able to get ahead of Trea Turner for a 1-2 count with two outs in the inning.

And then, White Sox manager Tony La Russa had an idea: What if, instead of trying to get Turner out, he was intentionally walked, instead? So they decided to go in that direction.

As you can tell by the guy at the end of the video who appears to scream “HE’S GOT TWO STRIKES, TONY,” this wasn’t a particularly popular decision. Anyway, even a bad process can lead to good results and oh god Max Muncy went yard immediately after this.

La Russa attempted to defend the decision after the game by arguing that Turner turns into some sort of indomitable force with two strikes against left-handed pitching and Muncy is a much more favorable matchup.

The Dodgers won, 11-9.

