The Chicago White Sox hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Thursday matinee that included one of the best examples of how quickly a bad decision can backfire. Bennett Sousa was on the bump in the top of the sixth inning while the Dodgers were holding onto a 7-5 lead. Despite just allowing Freddie Freeman to drive in a run and throwing a wild pitch, Sousa was able to get ahead of Trea Turner for a 1-2 count with two outs in the inning.

And then, White Sox manager Tony La Russa had an idea: What if, instead of trying to get Turner out, he was intentionally walked, instead? So they decided to go in that direction.

"When was the last time you saw somebody intentionally walked on 1-2?" "Doesn't happen often." *Boom* pic.twitter.com/LNR52guBkG — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

As you can tell by the guy at the end of the video who appears to scream “HE’S GOT TWO STRIKES, TONY,” this wasn’t a particularly popular decision. Anyway, even a bad process can lead to good results and oh god Max Muncy went yard immediately after this.

La Russa attempted to defend the decision after the game by arguing that Turner turns into some sort of indomitable force with two strikes against left-handed pitching and Muncy is a much more favorable matchup.

Tony La Russa defends his decision to walk Trae Turner on a 1-2 count pic.twitter.com/hyhUQgTtXa — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

"Does anybody in this room really think that even with the count, we should have gone to Turner? No chance." pic.twitter.com/XbFqGgoEGv — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

The Dodgers won, 11-9.