Will Ferrell is a bit of a Los Angeles sports superfan. He’s been a fixture on the sideline of USC football games for years, he’s played in a few spring training baseball games, and he’s part of the ownership group for the city’s newest MLS club, Los Angeles Football Club. As for hockey, Ferrell’s a big Los Angeles Kings fan, but apparently, he has nothing on the team’s newest broadcaster: Ron Burgundy.

Ferrell brought out everyone’s favorite anchorman for the second period of Thursday night’s game between the Kings and the San Jose Sharks. Burgundy slid into the broadcast booth alongside Alex Faust and Jim Fox of FOX Sports West to give some analysis on what was going down on the ice … once he got to the right building, that is.