Will Levis Reminded Everyone Of His Upsetting Mayo Coffee At SEC Media Days

Will Levis had a tremendous 2021 season for Kentucky, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, while rushing for another 391 yards and nine TDs.

Heading into his senior season, there’s real 2023 NFL Draft buzz around the Wildcats signal-caller (formerly of Penn State) amid a quarterback class that lacks much definition beyond Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. With another strong year, Levis could very well find himself in the first round conversation, but character concerns arise when you start to dig into Levis’ habits off the field, namely the way he takes his coffee.

A year ago, Levis made it known that he puts mayonnaise in his coffee, and at SEC media days on Wednesday, reminded everyone of that by putting himself on video squeezing mayo into a hot cup of mud and then gleefully drinking it.

I get that mayo isn’t all that far off from heavy cream in terms of adding some fat and richness to your coffee, but this is truly upsetting. Even if we ignore that mayo brings a distinct flavor that doesn’t seem to belong near a cup of coffee, look at how the mayo just kinda floats at the top in gobs despite his best efforts to stir it. We can’t be having that. It’s just hard to watch this and not question the decision-making abilities of Levis.

