Getty Image

Will Smith’s next turn on the big screen is in the upcoming live-action Aladdin remake as Genie. He has Bad Boys For Life in the works with Martin Lawrence and Bright 2, but beyond those he doesn’t have anything on the books past 2020 after pulling out of the Suicide Squad sequel.

At some point, it appears another sports biopic will be on the way from Smith, after he earned an Oscar nomination for his work in 2001’s Ali, portraying the greatest of all-time. This time, it appears Smith will be taking on the father of a GOAT in Richard Williams, the dad and coach of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

According to Deadline, Smith is attached to a spec script from Zach Baylin for King Richard, a film about Richard Williams’ life as he raised two of the most accomplished women’s tennis players of all-time.

While right now this is just a spec script, it already has its lead star in Smith ready to go as well as producers for whoever purchases the film rights. Deadline notes that with Smith’s schedule being fairly open, it’s possible this film could get going quickly once it’s picked up. It will be interesting to see the portrayal of Richard Williams by Smith and what involvement the Williams sisters will have with the movie, if any at all.