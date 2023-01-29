Here Are The Full Results For The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble and is now guaranteed a championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Pat McAfee opened the Royal Rumble with his surprise return from ESPN’s College GameDay duty before Gunther and Sheamus made their way to the ring to kick things off. About a third of the way through the Rumble and only Miz and Karrion Kross were eliminated as the ring began to fill up. Kofi Kingston tried to hit one of his famous Rumble spots, but as he was knocked out of the ring and attempted to land in a desk chair, the chair tipped over and Kingston smashed into the announce table.

fuck i think kofi caught the corner of the table, hopefully he’s alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mb0lI5tLrA — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) January 29, 2023

Brock Lesnar picked a perfect time to hit the ring, quickly eliminating Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins, and Chad Gable. Lesnar lasted a whole three minutes before Bobby Lashley tossed him over the top rope. Lesnar then tore apart the announce table, F-5’d Corbin before he could enter the ring, and attacked a referee.

Edge made his return to the ring for the first time since Extreme Rules, taking apart Judgement Day. After getting eliminated, Edge, Bálor, and Priest brawled up the entrance area until Rhea Ripley attacked Edge. Beth Phoenix also made her return, taking out Ripley with a spear before being separated by the referees.

The last two entrants were a returning Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes.

Paul and Ricochet challenged each other to a mid-Rumble jump off and met in the middle of the ring.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

After Rhodes eliminated Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Austin Theory, he joined Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Paul (who had slid underneath the rope) in the final four. Rollins set Rhodes up for a pedigree, but Paul ran back into the ring and tossed him over the top rope. Rhodes tossed Paul over the top and met the first entrant of the event, Gunther, for a spot in the WrestleMania main event. Gunther landed chest slap after chest slap on Rhodes and his surgically-repaired torn pec, but Rhodes eventually fought Gunther off, landing a Cross Rhodes and eliminating him to win the Rumble.

A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble. Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Order Entered

Gunther Sheamus The Miz Kofi Kingston Johnny Garagano Xavier Woods Karrion Kross Chad Gable Drew McIntyre Santos Escobar Angelo Dawkins Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley Happy Corbin Seth Rollins Otis Rey Mysterio (never entered) Dominik Mysterio Elias Finn Bálor Booker T Damian Priest Montez Ford Edge Austin Theory Omos Braun Strowman Ricochet Logan Paul Cody Rhodes

Order Eliminated