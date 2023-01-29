Rumble 23
Here Are The Full Results For The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble and is now guaranteed a championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Pat McAfee opened the Royal Rumble with his surprise return from ESPN’s College GameDay duty before Gunther and Sheamus made their way to the ring to kick things off. About a third of the way through the Rumble and only Miz and Karrion Kross were eliminated as the ring began to fill up. Kofi Kingston tried to hit one of his famous Rumble spots, but as he was knocked out of the ring and attempted to land in a desk chair, the chair tipped over and Kingston smashed into the announce table.

Brock Lesnar picked a perfect time to hit the ring, quickly eliminating Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins, and Chad Gable. Lesnar lasted a whole three minutes before Bobby Lashley tossed him over the top rope. Lesnar then tore apart the announce table, F-5’d Corbin before he could enter the ring, and attacked a referee.

Edge made his return to the ring for the first time since Extreme Rules, taking apart Judgement Day. After getting eliminated, Edge, Bálor, and Priest brawled up the entrance area until Rhea Ripley attacked Edge. Beth Phoenix also made her return, taking out Ripley with a spear before being separated by the referees.

The last two entrants were a returning Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes.

Paul and Ricochet challenged each other to a mid-Rumble jump off and met in the middle of the ring.

After Rhodes eliminated Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Austin Theory, he joined Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Paul (who had slid underneath the rope) in the final four. Rollins set Rhodes up for a pedigree, but Paul ran back into the ring and tossed him over the top rope. Rhodes tossed Paul over the top and met the first entrant of the event, Gunther, for a spot in the WrestleMania main event. Gunther landed chest slap after chest slap on Rhodes and his surgically-repaired torn pec, but Rhodes eventually fought Gunther off, landing a Cross Rhodes and eliminating him to win the Rumble.

Order Entered

  1. Gunther
  2. Sheamus
  3. The Miz
  4. Kofi Kingston
  5. Johnny Garagano
  6. Xavier Woods
  7. Karrion Kross
  8. Chad Gable
  9. Drew McIntyre
  10. Santos Escobar
  11. Angelo Dawkins
  12. Brock Lesnar
  13. Bobby Lashley
  14. Happy Corbin
  15. Seth Rollins
  16. Otis
  17. Rey Mysterio (never entered)
  18. Dominik Mysterio
  19. Elias
  20. Finn Bálor
  21. Booker T
  22. Damian Priest
  23. Montez Ford
  24. Edge
  25. Austin Theory
  26. Omos
  27. Braun Strowman
  28. Ricochet
  29. Logan Paul
  30. Cody Rhodes

Order Eliminated

  1. The Miz
  2. Karrion Kross
  3. Xavier Woods
  4. Kofi Kingston
  5. Santos Escobar
  6. Chad Gable
  7. Angelo Dawkins
  8. Brock Lesnar
  9. Happy Corbin
  10. Bobby Lashley
  11. Rey Mysterio (never entered)
  12. Otis
  13. Elias
  14. Johnny Gargano
  15. Booker T
  16. Montez Ford
  17. Damian Priest
  18. Finn Bálor
  19. Edge (pulled over by Bálor and Priest)
  20. Omos
  21. Sheamus
  22. Drew McIntyre
  23. Dominik Mysterio
  24. Braun Strowman
  25. Ricochet
  26. Austin Theory
  27. Seth Rollins
  28. Logan Paul
  29. Gunther
