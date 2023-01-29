Rhea
Here Are The Results And All The Surprise Entrants From The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley went the distance as the No. 1 entrant to become the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble and is now guaranteed a championship match at WrestleMania 39. Ripley and Liv Morgan kicked off the Royal Rumble as the first two entrants. B-Fab ate a few headbutts shortly after entering from Ripley, and was eliminated less than a minute into her Rumble appearance.

NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez got her first taste of the main roster, but didn’t last long before her race was run. Natalya made her return months after breaking her nose at the hands of Shayna Baszler, renewing their rivalry in the middle of the Rumble. Zoey Stark was another NXT call-up for the Rumble and Piper Niven shed her Doudrop name in her return to the ring.

The returns kept coming, with Chelsea Green taking more time to get to the ring than she actually spent in the match, earning the Women’s Royal Rumble record with quickest elimination at the hands of Ripley. Michelle McCool then hit the ring from her seat in the front row, taking the action to Tamina and eliminating her from the Rumble.

Indi Hartwell joined her NXT colleagues in the Rumble, sporting an Indi Wrestling jacket before making her way to the ring.

More than a year after her last appearance, Nia Jax made her return to WWE with a loaded ring as the 30th and final entrant, quickly becoming the focal point of every woman in the match. Ripley dropped Jax with the Rip Chord before the women teamed up at tossed Jax over the top rope.

Ripley, Cross, Asuka, and Morgan were the final four participants until Morgan eliminated Cross. Asuka blinded Morgan with the mist, but Ripley took care of Asuka with an elimination. Morgan had Ripley on the ropes, but she caught Morgan and flipper her off the apron to win the match.

Order Entered

  1. Rhea Ripley
  2. Liv Morgan
  3. Dana Brooke
  4. Emma
  5. Shayna Baszler
  6. Bayley
  7. B-Fab
  8. Roxanne Perez
  9. Dakota Kai
  10. Iyo Sky
  11. Natalya
  12. Candice LeRae
  13. Zoey Stark
  14. Xia Li
  15. Becky Lynch
  16. Tegan Nox
  17. Asuka
  18. Piper Niven
  19. Tamina
  20. Chelsea Green
  21. Zelina Vega
  22. Raquel Rodriguez
  23. Michin
  24. Lacey Evans
  25. Michelle McCool
  26. Indi Hartwell
  27. Sonya Deville
  28. Shotzi
  29. Nikki Cross
  30. Nia Jax

Order Eliminated

  1. B-Fab
  2. Dana Brooke
  3. Emma
  4. Roxanne Perez
  5. Natalya
  6. Shayna Baszler
  7. Candice LeRae
  8. Tegan Nox
  9. Chelsea Green
  10. Dakota Kai
  11. Iyo Sky
  12. Becky Lynch
  13. Bayley
  14. Xia Li
  15. Tamina
  16. Zoey Stark
  17. Zelina Vega
  18. Indi Hartwell
  19. Nia Jax
  20. Lacey Evans
  21. Sonya Deville
  22. Michelle McCool
  23. Shotzi
  24. Michin
  25. Piper Niven
  26. Raquel Rodriguez
  27. Nikki Cross
  28. Asuka
  29. Liv Morgan
