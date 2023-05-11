Professional wrestling is at its very best when the audience feels an emotional connection. That connection between fans in Puerto Rico and the WWE has remained intact over the last 18 years since their last live event, and you could feel Backlash was going to be something special from the moment WWE announced its return to the island.

Puerto Rico is a slice of paradise, from the colorful buildings that line the streets of Old San Juan to the numerous restaurants and coffee shops that serve up local delicacies. But the weekend was built around Backlash at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, which turned out to be one of my most surreal WWE experiences to-date.

I’ve been to some of WWE’s big showcase events like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble. I’ve attended mad scenes like NXT TakeOver: Dallas and a few Raw after WrestleMania shows that involved offbeat chants and the occasional beach ball toss. But those experiences didn’t have quite the same energy Puerto Rico brought this past Saturday night. Maybe that’s recency bias, but a rewatch of the event on my flight home seems to back up this claim that it was, in fact, a night no one will forget.

What’s unquestionable is how proud Puerto Rico is of its heritage, and WWE built a card that allowed that to shine through. The island’s own Bad Bunny was the clear standout star of the show. Despite performing roughly midway through Backlash, it was appropriately billed as part of the double main event. Without his presence, the event still would have been incredible, but the energy for his entrance in San Juan is something WWE couldn’t recreate if it tried anywhere else.

Making his way to the ring as Puerto Rico sings along to Chambea, @sanbenito is here at #WWEBacklash ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/fK5Wzn7GnX — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

This wasn’t a show that relied on being labeled as one of the traditional big events of the year — at best Backlash has historically reset rivalries that took center stage at WrestleMania. Instead, it had the energy of an old ECW show, unexpected crowd reactions like Raw after ‘Mania (it was lovely to see Iyo Sky get her flowers, unfortunately at the expense of the supremely talented Bianca Belair), and we even had a few nostalgia acts typically reserved for moments at WrestleMania.

Sky and Belair set the tone for the night with an absolute banger of a match. It felt WrestleMania-worthy both in quality and in reaction, with the locals living and dying on every false finish.

Puerto Rico is LOUD and bringing the energy at #WWEBacklash right now in this #WWERaw #WomensTitle Match! pic.twitter.com/JxezdRRkqo — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Stars like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn got the reaction consistent with what we’ve seen in recent months. But the love Puerto Ricans showed for their own was unmatched. Zelina Vega previously described the reaction she expected as “a big welcome hug from everyone” before she battled Rhea Ripley in what was ultimately an unsuccessful bid for the WWE Smackdown Women’s championship.