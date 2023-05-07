Bad Bunny Put On A Show During His Match At WWE Backlash

Back in March, it was announced that WWE would head to Puerto Rico for Backlash, marking the first time since January of 2005 that WWE would hold an event on the island. Unsurprisingly, it was revealed that Bad Bunny would be part of the proceedings, as the world famous artist and native of Puerto Rico has a rich history with the promotion and has turned himself into one of the best wrestlers among the celebrities who have stepped into the squared circle.

WWE set things up for Bunny to step into the ring at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot for a San Juan Street Fight against Judgement Day’s Damian Priest, with whom he teamed at WrestleMania 37. Unsurprisingly, the crowd was electric as he made his way to the ring to his 2017 single “Chambea.”

Making his way to the ring as Puerto Rico sings along to Chambea, @sanbenito is here at #WWEBacklash ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/fK5Wzn7GnX — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bunny, right out of the gate, showed off his chops in the ring, hitting Priest with a Michinoku driver.

WOAH! 😲😲😲@sanbenito just took down @ArcherofInfamy in the first few moments of the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/2T4AIxCsDl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

The match eventually spilled to the outside of the ring, where Bunny hit Priest with a crossbody from the top rope.

Bunnies CAN fly! Bad Bunny wows us all in this San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash!@sanbenito pic.twitter.com/lBQ3NWTYcU — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bunny was able to go to his shopping cart full of weapons and take it to Priest with some trash can lids and a kendo stick. After Priest got the kendo stick away from him, Bunny hit him with a Falcon Arrow for a two count, and eventually, Priest was able to pull a fast one on him by getting him out of the ring and throwing a big boot through a garbage can.