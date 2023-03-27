For the first time since 2005, WWE is bringing the Showcase of the Immortals back to Hollywood this weekend. As WrestleMania goes Hollywood again, the promotion has rolled out a series of vignettes, taking a WWE-style spin on cult entertainment similar to what they did for WrestleMania 21.

After rolling out The Miz and Maryse in Top Gun and Rhea Ripley in Stranger Things, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Bloodline, and their wise man, Paul Heyman, joined together to put their twist on Goodfellas in a trailer that will debut during tonight’s episode of Raw. Check out a first look of that vignette below:

In the build to WrestleMania 21, WWE produced a series of parodies with stars like John Cena starring in A Few Good Men, Triple H in Braveheart, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in Gladiator among others.

Both nights of WrestleMania 39 will take place from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and April 2. Three of the four members of the Bloodline will be featured prominently at the show, with The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against a recently reunited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reigns will also defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in what’s expected to headline one of the two nights.