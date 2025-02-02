Jey Uso Stunned John Cena To Win The WWE Men’s Royal Rumble

Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins got tied up in the ropes allowing CM Punk to eliminate them both. Logan Paul followed that up by tossing Punk over the top rope, leaving him, John Cena, and Jey Uso as the final three. After being eliminated, Rollins attacked Punk and Reigns, curb stomping Reigns on the floor and then again on the steel stairs.

In the ring, Cena attacked both Paul and Uso in the corner, then eliminated Paul to stand alone against Uso. The two both went over the top rope and dueled on the apron, with Cena picking Uso up for an Attitude Adjustment that figured to get him the win, before Uso slipped out and pushed Cena to the floor for a stunning clean victory.

In the surprises department, after Akira Tozawa was attacked on his way to the ring, popular streamer Speed took his place and made quick work of Otis. Speed was cut in half from a spear at the hands of Bron Breakker and promptly tossed over the top rope.

Entrance Order

1. Rey Mysterio eliminated by Jacob Fatu

2. Penta eliminated by Finn Balor

3. Chad Gable eliminated by Jacob Fatu

4. Carmelo Hayes eliminated by Bron Breakker

5. Santos Escobar eliminated by Bron Breakker

6. Otis eliminated by Speed

7. Bron Breakker eliminated by Roman Reigns

8. Akira Tozawa, attacked by Carmelo Hayes and replaced by Speed, then eliminated by Bron Breakker

9. Sheamus eliminated by Roman Reigns

10. Jimmy Uso eliminated by Jacob Fatu

11. Andrade eliminated by Jacob Fatu

12. Jacob Fatu eliminated by Braun Strowman

13. Ludwig Kaiser eliminated by Penta

14. The Miz eliminated by Roman Reigns

15. Joe Hendry eliminated by Roman Reigns

16. Roman Reigns eliminated by CM Punk

17. Drew McIntyre eliminated by Damian Priest

18. Finn Balor eliminated by John Cena

19. Shinsuke Nakamura eliminated by Jey Uso

20. Jey Uso

21. AJ Styles eliminated by Logan Paul

22. Braun Strowman eliminated by John Cena

23. John Cena eliminated by Jey Uso

24. CM Punk eliminated by Logan Paul

25. Seth Rollins eliminated by CM Punk

26. Dom Mysterio eliminated by Damian Priest

27. Sami Zayn eliminated by Jey Uso

28. Damian Priest eliminated by LA Knight

29. LA Knight eliminated by AJ Styles

30. Logan Paul eliminated by John Cena