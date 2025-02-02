Charlotte Flair Returned To Win The WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair eliminated Roxanne Perez to win the 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble to earn a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Flair and Nia Jax entered late in the Royal Rumble, with a chunk of the roster still in the ring. Jax cleared out the ring, eliminating many of the favorites en route to the final three, joining Flair and Perez. After Flair eliminated Jax, she booted Perez to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Jordynne Grace made her surprise return to the Royal Rumble after joining as part of the TNA roster last year. Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella all made unexpected returns as well. For Stratus, we’ll have to see if her return to the Rumble is a one-off or if it sets up for a farewell tour of her own.

Entrance Order

1. Iyo Sky eliminated by Nia Jax

2. Liv Morgan eliminated by Nia Jax

3. Roxanne Perez eliminated by Charlotte Flair

4. Lyra Valkyra eliminated by Ivy Nile

5. Chelsea Green eliminated by Piper Niven

6. B-Fab eliminated by Chelsea Green

7. Ivy Nile eliminated by Maxxine Dupri

8. Zoey Stark eliminated by Naomi and Bianca Belair

9. Lash Legend eliminated by Chelsea Green

10. Bianca Belair eliminated by Nia Jax

11. Shayna Baszler eliminated by Bayley

12. Bayley eliminated by Nikki Bella

13. Sonya Deville eliminated by Iyo Sky

14. Maxxine Dupri eliminated Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark

15. Naomi eliminated by Nia Jax

16. Jaida Parker eliminated by Jordynne Grace

17. Piper Niven eliminated by Charlotte Flair

18. Natalya eliminated by Liv Morgan

19. Jordynne Grace eliminated by Giulia

20. Michin eliminated by Charlotte Flair

21. Alexa Bliss eliminated by Liv Morgan

22. Zelina Vega eliminated by Nia Jax

23. Candice LeRae eliminated by Trish Stratus

24. Stephanie Vaquer eliminated by Nia Jax

25. Trish Stratus eliminated by Nia Jax

26. Raquel Rodriguez eliminated by Nia Jax

27. Charlotte Flair

28. Giulia eliminated by Roxanne Perez

29. Nia Jax eliminated by Charlotte Flair

30. Nikki Bella eliminated by Nia Jax