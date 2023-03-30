WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night event is the biggest weekend of the year for the promotion, and as such, the card is absolutely loaded.
On Thursday’s edition of First Take, we learned which matches will take place on which nights. Unsurprisingly, Night 2 will feature men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes taking on Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, while things are a little less clear on Night 1. While the long-standing rumor was that Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would defend her title against Rhea Ripley, who won the women’s Royal Rumble, Stephen A. Smith indicated that WWE would instead close the evening with a United States Championship match between Austin Theory and John Cena.
To kick off WrestleMania on Saturday, here’s the full lineup for Day 1:
- United States championship match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena
- Smackdown Women’s Championship match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders
Day 2 of WrestleMania will feature:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
- Raw Women’s Championship match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Hell in a Cell match: Edge vs. Finn Bàlor
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green