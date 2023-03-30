WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The two-night event is the biggest weekend of the year for the promotion, and as such, the card is absolutely loaded.

On Thursday’s edition of First Take, we learned which matches will take place on which nights. Unsurprisingly, Night 2 will feature men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes taking on Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, while things are a little less clear on Night 1. While the long-standing rumor was that Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would defend her title against Rhea Ripley, who won the women’s Royal Rumble, Stephen A. Smith indicated that WWE would instead close the evening with a United States Championship match between Austin Theory and John Cena.

To kick off WrestleMania on Saturday, here’s the full lineup for Day 1:

United States championship match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Smackdown Women’s Championship match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

Day 2 of WrestleMania will feature: