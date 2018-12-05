Getty Image

It’s kind of hard to believe that the XFL is coming back in 2020, but with each passing day, we get a little closer to Vince McMahon’s second attempt at starting a professional football league. It was announced earlier this year that XFL 2: Electric Boogaloo would launch in 2020, and on Wednesday, an important piece to the puzzle was revealed, as McMahon held a press conference with a whole lot of folks to announce the cities that will play host to the league.

Beyond the presser, the XFL posted a video with a list of the cities to its official Twitter account. In all, eight cities will get an XFL squad: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington, D.C.

It’s still unclear what the nicknames will be for these teams, although the XFL’s first run in 2001 included franchises in a few of these cities. The team in the tri-state area was the New York/New Jersey Hitmen, while the championship-winning squad out west was know as the Los Angeles Xtreme. Like the rebooted version, the original XFL had eight teams.