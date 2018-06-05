XFL

The XFL is still two years away from its second inaugural season, as Vince McMahon’s return to the world of football is taking its time this go around to try and build a better foundation for the league when it kicks off in 2020.

On Tuesday, the XFL made its first big announcement since, well, the big announcement the league was coming back, as former NFL and NCAA executive Oliver Luck — father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck — was named the new commissioner of the league. Luck seems like a pretty strong hire given his lengthy background at the highest levels of competitive football.

Luck was most recently the NCAA’s vice president of regulatory affairs, while also being a member of the first ever College Football Playoff committee. He spent a decade with the NFL overseeing NFL Europe, which seems like reasonably strong work experience in helming a fledgling football league.